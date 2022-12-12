NEUBERGER BERMAN RANKS FIRST FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS 2022 "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT"

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, is honored to be ranked first among companies with 1,000 employees or more in the 2022 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" survey by Pensions & Investments. This year is the second consecutive first-place finish and marks the firm's ninth year finishing first or second in that category.

Heather Zuckerman, Chief of Staff at Neuberger Berman, said: "As an employee-owned firm, listening to one another makes us successful. Everyone here plays a part in creating the firm's unique culture. We can make collective decisions and implement solutions that are tailored to our stakeholders' varying needs, be it clients, community partners, or employees. Listening has played a critical role around the creation of hybrid work, and the implementation of our equity, inclusion and diversity efforts. As we continue forward, listening will remain fundamental to who we are."

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture," said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. That part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The survey was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About Pensions & Investments



Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $408 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

