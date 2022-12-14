ATRI Announces 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.
Mr. Ben Banks, Vice President of Operations for TCW, Inc. was appointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. The 2023-2024 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members are:
Colin Abernathy
Director of Performance and Analytics
Groendyke Transport, Inc.
Brent Allred
Transportation Practice Leader & Managing Director
Higginbotham Transportation Services
Andrew Andrusko
Statewide Freight Planning Director
Minnesota Department of Transportation
Renee Bowen
Principal
Franklin & Prokopik, P.C.
Tony Bradley
President & CEO
Arizona Trucking Association
Michael Bray
Chief Commercial Officer
Platform Science
Joyce Brenny
President & CEO
Brenny Transportation, Inc.
Bree Bryant
Vice President of Safety
Eagle Transport Corp.
Mark Colson
President & CEO
Alabama Trucking Association
Mark Doughty
President and CEO
PrePass Safety Alliance
Steve Fields
America's Road Team Captain
Yellow
Rob Haddock
Group Director, Planning and Logistics
Coca-Cola North America
Evangelos Kaiser
Director, Freight Mobility Research Institute
Florida Atlantic University
Jackie Kelly
Senior Federal Affairs Representative
FedEx Corp.
Mike Ludwick
Chief Administrative Officer
Bison Transport
Ken Marko
Fleet Sustainability Senior Manager
US Foods
Andrew Mills
Vice President of Operations
TrueNorth Companies
Andrew Owens
CEO – Manager
A&M Transport
Andrew Petrofsky
Vice President
J&M Tank Lines
Dustin Ragon
Lieutenant, Commercial Carrier Enforcement
Wyoming Highway Patrol
Jose Samperio
Executive Director, End-User Sales
Cummins Inc.
Jon Samson
Executive Director, Agricultural and Food Transporters Conference
American Trucking Associations
Amanda Schuier
Director of Employee Engagement
Jetco Delivery
Andrea Serra
Senior Enterprise Product Manager
CH Robinson
Kimberly Skelton
Senior Manager, Consumer Insights
Pilot Flying J
Mike Stapleton
Vice President of Industry Relations
ISAAC Instruments
Kerry Stritt
Vice President Fleet Services
Southeastern Freight Lines
Daniel Studdard
Principal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility Division
Atlanta Regional Commission
Heather Sykes
Director of the Office of Supply Chain, Professional, and Business Services
U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration
Gregg Troin
President
PGT Trucking
Stephen Truono
EVP and Chief Risk Officer
NFI Industries
Connie Vaughn
Manager, Government Relations
McKee Foods
Tom Weakley
Director of Operations
Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation
"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.
ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.
