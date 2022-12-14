E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited's subsidiary Zhong Run Launches Cloud Pharmacy Service to Address New Situation of Epidemic Prevention and Control

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company's subsidiary Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Zhongrun") plan to expand market coverage and medical product offerings via online and offline sales networks in China.

Recently, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the "Notice on Making Good Internet Medical Services for New Coronary Pneumonia" (the "Notice"). The Notice gives instructions on the requirements of Internet medical services for New Coronary Pneumonia and the specifications for medical institutions to carry out Internet medical services, and requires local medical institutions and local health and health administrative departments at the county level and above to make good use of Internet medical services for New Coronary Pneumonia. In response to the requirements of the Notice, Zhong Run responded to the call of the State Council's joint prevention and control mechanism and actively fulfilled its social responsibility by urgently mobilizing anti-epidemic prevention-related drugs and placing them in various clinics and pharmacies and other outlets. It also proposed a policy of no price increase during the epidemic period and a large number of anti-epidemic drugs to cope with the current new situation of epidemic prevention and control.

The Notice emphasizes that medical institutions can prescribe online for the treatment of symptoms related to the new coronary pneumonia through the Internet treatment platform, and encourages the commissioning of qualified third parties to deliver drugs to patients' homes. Zhong Run recently launched a cloud pharmacy service, through the deployment of cloud pharmacy automatic shopping machine to each community, to achieve 24-hour contactless self-service drug purchase. Through the "Internet + medical services" model, we provide much-needed medicines and light consultation and treatment services to people in the transition period of the epidemic.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented, "As China gradually enters the post-epidemic era, the trend will be to provide at-home consultation and treatment, which will stimulate the demand for anti-epidemic preventive drugs and help the company further increase its profitability in the Covid-19 epidemic. Currently, the company is committed to continue to quickly deliver its products to retail terminals through mainstream pharmacies and clinics around the world, so that consumers can buy the drugs they need in a convenient and timely manner. With the surge in sales triggered by the wave of home preparedness, this is expected to lead to a renewed awareness of the Chinese medicine industry in the community at large, which will boost the boom in the Chinese medicine industry and enable a qualitative change in the pharmaceutical industry, and we will see better performance development."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

