Memora Health and PeriGen Partner to Deliver Innovative Solutions in Maternal and Infant Care

SAN FRANCISCO and CARY, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with PeriGen, the market leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety in childbirth. The partnership is the first of its kind looking to offer health systems the ability to use advanced technology to monitor and engage obstetrics patients from labor and delivery through the postpartum period at home. This coordinated solution for women's health will be made available to health systems nationally.

This is the first collaboration formed to combine a labor and delivery inpatient solution with a post-discharge monitoring tool for those same patients, which have traditionally been separate offerings. Both Memora and PeriGen customers have reported improved outcomes using the respective systems.



"Health systems offering robust maternal and fetal monitoring that supports new families during labor and throughout their transition home can gain tremendous lifetime loyalty from these investments," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "We're excited to partner with PeriGen to offer this innovative solution that can help health systems continue to use their digital assets as a key strategic lever to remain competitive in a challenging market."

"In recent years, the U.S. has witnessed a considerable rise in maternal morbidity and mortality––much of which is preventable," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "This is a complex, multifactorial challenge and applying technology to standardize and control modifiable factors is an absolute necessity to improvement. Both PeriGen and Memora are expert at this and the combination promises to be powerful."

Memora Health delivers AI-backed, evidence-based care programs through dynamic and conversational two-way text to reduce care team burden and improve maternal and infant outcomes. PeriGen's PeriWatch® platform consolidates and summarizes labor and delivery data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. The two companies share a mission to enable clinicians to spend more time on direct patient care and less time in front of screens, to promote the best outcomes for mothers and their babies.

About Memora Health

Memora Health helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate care programs, making complex care delivery simple for patients and clinicians to navigate. Memora's deep knowledge of clinical workflows and patient experience allows the construction of cohesive digital programs that guide patients through their care episodes, and automates the completion of simple follow-up tasks in the EHR for care teams. Memora's digitized care programs reduce care team notifications by nearly 40%, has an average patient NPS over 70, and improves engagement and clinical outcomes across diverse populations. Memora Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with clients and team members around the world. For more information about Memora Health, visit memorahealth.com .

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc. , a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com ; visit us on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook ; or email info@perigen.com .

