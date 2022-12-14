Nucor Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.51 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2022 and is Nucor's 199th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 50 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

View original content:

SOURCE Nucor Corporation