Heritage Transport acquires Frank's Vacuum Truck Service

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Transport ("Heritage"), a national transportation fleet affiliated with Heritage Environmental Services, today announced that it has acquired Frank's Vacuum Truck Service, Inc. ("FVTS"), a trucking service provider based in Niagara Falls, NY. This investment marks a beneficial growth opportunity for Heritage's North American transportation operation.

Founded in 1979, FVTS specializes in hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation, brokerage, and disposal services across the U.S. and Canada. With over 150 trucks/trailers and roughly 60 employees, the acquisition of FVTS will allow for Heritage to provide another transportation hub in a previously under-served region, with the potential for expansion of services in the future. This strategic position will enable Heritage to better serve customers in Western New York and throughout the Midwest & Eastern U.S.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to carry on the Frank's Vacuum Truck Service legacy," Steve Clausing, President of Heritage Transport, said. "We operate under the same values and approach to customer service and are thrilled to welcome another family-owned company into the fold."

Heritage Environmental Services is a fourth-generation family business with over 50 years of experience. A leader in environmental and sustainability services, Heritage works to help customers safely address their hazardous and non-hazardous waste management needs, from transportation, treatment, and disposal to training and emergency response. With a dedication to safety and compliance, as well as customer experience, both Heritage and FVTS hold shared values and a family-oriented culture.

Prior to the acquisition, FVTS was one of Heritage's largest third-party transportation providers with a strong partnership over the last 20 years. "Expanded trucking capacity allows us to better service our customers and take on new opportunities," Jon Neale, Chief Financial Officer of Heritage, said. "Heritage views its drivers as a strategic resource to our customers as the face of the company, and this investment shows continued commitment to that."

Heritage Transport provides hazardous waste transportation services to hazardous waste TSDs across North America, and other EPA approved facilities. Heritage Transport has ICC authority in the lower 48 states and state hazardous waste transport licensing in most states. Truck terminals are located strategically across the country. Heritage Transport is a two-time recipient of the U.S. EPA SmartWay Excellence Award for Environmental Performance and Leadership, and proud member of the Indiana Motor Truck Association (IMTA) and American Trucking Associations (ATA).

