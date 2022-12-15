MycoWorks Announces Partnership with Ligne Roset Bringing Reishi™ to Luxury Furnishings

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, biotechnology company MycoWorks announced that it has partnered with high-end, design-forward furniture company Ligne Roset, to bring MycoWorks' flagship Fine Mycelium™ material, Reishi™, into luxury furnishings. High demand for Reishi™, a new category of luxurious, natural materials first adopted by the fashion industry, has driven expansion into new markets including automotive , and now home decor and furniture. Reishi™ offers the hand feel and performance of the finest leathers, but is made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms.

"Ligne Roset is a global leader with a legacy of forward-thinking, contemporary furniture design," said Matt Scullin, MycoWorks CEO. "Today it becomes the first furniture company to offer Reishi™ as part of its designs."

"Decades ago, my co-founder Phil Ross and I explored using mycelium to create molded chairs and stools as part of our art practice," said Sophia Wang, MycoWorks Co-Founder & Chief of Culture. "Furniture demonstrates the beauty, utility, and performance of materials. This partnership with Ligne Roset is a full circle moment for MycoWorks, validating that Reishi™ will be used in furniture design for years to come."

Established in France in 1860 with more than five generations of expertise in leather craftsmanship, Ligne Roset has been working with MycoWorks for over two years to fine-tune Reishi™ to meet the furniture industry's specific performance and durability standards.

"We are proud to be the first to introduce Reishi™ into our collections and to the furniture design industry," said Antoine Roset, Marketing Director Groupe Roset. "We have been waiting for years for a natural, sustainable material that meets our quality standards and our customers' expectations. We believe Reishi™ is the answer."

Ligne Roset's first of many Reishi™ products is a limited-edition pair of pillows, Teneo, available for purchase in 2023.

MycoWorks will continue to help launch designs made with Reishi™ in the furniture space, which represents approximately 10% of the global leather and synthetic leather market. In parallel, MycoWorks will continue to partner with a growing list of luxury brands, including Hermès and Nick Fouquet, to create a new category of goods that meet the highest design and quality standards of their industries.

About MycoWorks:

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang founded MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium™ technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability. Fine Mycelium™ refers both to MycoWorks' proprietary process and to a new category of fully customizable materials used in the fashion, footwear, automotive, and decor industry that are exclusive to MycoWorks. MycoWorks flagship Fine Mycelium™ product, Reishi™, is a new class of premium, natural material that offers the quality, hand feel, and performance of the finest animal leathers with lower environmental impact. MycoWorks' current brand partners are Hèrmes, Nick Fouquet, and General Motors, in addition to a range of leading fashion houses, which are confidential partnerships. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and madewithreishi.com .

About Ligne Roset:

Known for its artful collaboration with both established and up-and-coming talents in contemporary design, Ligne Roset® offers clients an entire lifestyle in which to live both boldly and beautifully via its furniture collections and complementary decorative accessories, lighting, rugs, textiles and occasional items. In-house manufacturing allows Ligne Roset to closely supervise the entire product creation process and uphold the highest production standards. Matching its deeply-held belief in design with investment and innovation, Ligne Roset has grown from a small business to a multinational company with factories and headquarters in France and more than 200 exclusive Ligne Roset stores and 1,000 retail distributors worldwide. All the while, the company has been family-run since its inception in 1860.

