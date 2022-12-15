Palisades Hudson Financial Group Promotes Four, Names New Executive VP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC ( palisadeshudson.com ) has named Shomari Hearn, CFP®, EA its first executive vice president and chief operating officer, heading a list of promotions that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Hearn joined the fee-only financial planning and wealth management firm nearly 25 years ago and has been an executive since 2012. While he began his Palisades Hudson career in New York, Hearn has been based in Fort Lauderdale since 2005, when he established the firm's first branch office. The South Florida location has since become the firm's headquarters. Hearn is active in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, where he previously served on the Small Business Committee and the committee for the Chamber and the City of Fort Lauderdale's Business First Initiative.

As managing vice president, Hearn has focused on strategic initiatives such as Palisades Hudson's Entertainment and Sports team ( phentertainmentandsports.com ). He formerly served as the chief compliance officer for the firm's investment advisor affiliate and was a longstanding member of the firm's investment committee. Hearn is a graduate of Duke University, where he obtained a B.A. in economics and a certificate in markets and management study.

A new addition to the executive team, Jeffrey Howard will assume the title of director of technology. Howard, also based in Fort Lauderdale, joined the Palisades Hudson staff in 2004. Since 2012, he has served as the administrative manager for information technology. Howard oversees varied information technology projects, including software evaluation, vendor selection and hardware support. He also serves as the webmaster for the firm's two websites.

Among Howard's many projects during his time with the firm was the firm's transition to an internet-based telephone system that unified the firm's offices on a single set of virtual extensions. Howard also assembled a full-scale backup server complex in Georgia while the firm's main computing center was based in the Northeast. He later oversaw Atlanta's transition to become the firm's primary computing hub. Howard holds a degree from Mercy College in business administration.

In addition to Hearn and Howard, Palisades Hudson is promoting current vice president and CIO Paul Jacobs to managing vice president. Senior client service manager Anthony Criscuolo will take on the CIO role. Both Jacobs and Criscuolo are based in the firm's Atlanta office.

