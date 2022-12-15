Wealth Management Practice Management Guru Stephanie Bogan and her Limitless Advisor Coaching Program Make Commitment to Supporting Diversity

The financial advisor coaching program's founder awards over $50,000 in coaching scholarships to underrepresented groups, signs Females and Finance pledge, and welcomes two new hires to her all-female team.

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Bogan , founder of Limitless Advisor Coaching, announced today the recipients of their inaugural," I AM LIMITLESS" Diversity Scholarship which awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to financial advisors from underrepresented groups with both the need and desire to leverage Limitless coaching programs to take their firms to the next level.

Wealth Management Practice Management Guru Stephanie Bogan and her Coaching Program Make Commitment to Support Diversity

Through the "I AM LIMITLESS" Scholarship initiative, Limitless awarded five total 2023 scholarships to the following individuals:

Rosario Chacón, CFP®, Wealth-Source Financial

Jessie Lee Washington, MBA, RICP®, ChSNC®., Eagle Strategies, LLC

Nicole Middleton Holloway, CFP®, Strategy Squad

Danna Jacobs, CFP®, Legacy Care Wealth

Timothy P. Pope, CFP®, Cetera Investors

"The Diversity Scholarships don't just benefit the advisors selected; they will have a compounding positive effect on the industry as a whole as a more diverse group of people are given access to the tools, resources and training they need to accelerate the impact of the work they do," said Bogan.

In tandem with the Diversity Scholarship initiative, Limitless is also the second company to sign the Females and Finance Fearless Pledge ™, an industry-wide call-to-action for the advancement of women in financial services and financial technology. The Fearless Pledge, a vow to hire, mentor, train and advance 100,000 women by the end of 2025, is a public way for companies and individuals to demonstrate their support for a more equitable industry.

"I'm proud that Limitless is taking action today with this pledge. This is a noble profession, and we're all better served by diverse people, experiences, and ideas," said Bogan. "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about signing the pledge and working to attract, train and empower 100,000 more women in financial services. It's easy to tell ourselves there's not much we can do – but now there is."

Reinforcing their commitment to diversity and the advancement of women in the financial sector, Limitless also recently welcomed two new team members, Jackie Benjamin-Hatherley , Chief Operations Officer and Operations Consultant, and Lauren Kaufman , Advisor Success Coach.

"We can't just talk about change," said Bogan. "That's a core theme of our coaching programs, and its application is even greater when it comes to shifting the status quo in our industry. There's work to be done, and we're proud to be taking real steps toward a more inclusive future."

About The Limitless Advisor Coaching Program

Limitless Advisor is a game-changing coaching program that helps financial advisors work with greater success and live with greater freedom. Founded by Stephanie Bogan after un-retiring from the beach in Costa Rica in 2014, Limitless combines the best of Stephanie's deep consulting expertise and executive coaching experience, advisor coaches applying practical applications, and a tight-knit community of growth-minded advisors committed to delivering deep value to clients, running excellent practices and creating success that comes with the time and freedom to enjoy it. Learn more at LimitlessFA.life

