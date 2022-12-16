Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Expands Propane Services in Florida with Acquisition of Hernando Gas

DOVER, Del., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities (FPU), has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, based in Hernando, Florida. Through this acquisition, the Company expands its operating footprint further into Florida, where customers will be served by FPU.

"Propane's reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians," said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer, Chesapeake Utilities. "We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving."

"This is a strategic acquisition for our Company as it enables Florida Public Utilities to expand the availability of our Florida propane operations closer to the Tampa market," said Andy Hesson, vice president of Sharp Energy.

Florida Public Utilities, and its sister company Sharp Energy, serves customers in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida and maintains local offices in the areas served to better support customers and communities where we operate.

About Florida Public Utilities

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Yulee, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com .

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

