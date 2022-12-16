Moomoo wins Best Investment Research Tech at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Moomoo Recognized for 2nd Straight Year at Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the tech-driven online financial services platform, was named Best Investment Research Tech at the 2022 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards.

For the second year, moomoo was named to the Benzinga Fintech Listmakers in the categories of Best Investment Research Tech and Best Trading Technology. Winning the Best Investment Research Tech resonates with moomoo's commitment to enabling smarter trading through its digital financial services platform with comprehensive data, strategic insights and advance tools.

"We are grateful to Benzinga and their panel of judges comprised of their editorial staff, industry leaders and advisors for recognizing moomoo once again at this year's Global FinTech Awards," said Justin Zacks, moomoo's VP of Strategy. "This recognition validates our relentless dedication to technology that transforms the investor experience."

Moomoo's investment research tools are good for investors and traders at different levels. These professional and easy-to-use tools provide powerful fundamental and technical analysis allowing users to:

Follow and pick stocks with features like the stock screener with 100+ indicators, heat map, heat ranking by different categories, 16 individual industrial chains, earning report calendar, and institutional tracking.

Analyze individual stocks with visualized financial data, short sale analysis and short interest, technical indicators interpretations, and visualized fundamental analysis.

Utilize advanced charting with 63 technical indicators and 38 line drawing tools.

AI features that find similar charts to a chosen stock and identify stocks with large price and volume changes in real-time.

Moomoo's mission is to provide investors at all levels of experience with an intuitive and powerful investing platform leveraging the power of technology. Moomoo users have access to real-time and in-depth data including pre-market and after-market quotes, Level 2 data, and real-time options chains. Additionally, users have access to market news and insights from around the globe, educational courses and content, and the ability to connect with over 19 million global users through moomoo and its sister brand Futubull.

About Benzinga Best Investment Research Tech Award

This accolade of Best Investment Research Tech is given to the best solution provider for long-term or passive investors looking to understand their holdings and discover new opportunities. A seasoned group of judges comprised of Benzinga staff, industry leaders and advisors in the space vetted all the nominees carefully and scored them on a range of topics including company background, accomplishments, successes and more. For a full list of Benzinga's 2022 Listmakers and winners, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/winners/ To learn more about the award and selection process: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/ - faq

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Past investment performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal.

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Technologies Inc. is not affiliated with Benzinga. For additional information, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/winners/

