Amynta Appoints Brett Davis Chairman of Specialty Equipment Insurance Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced the appointment of Brett Davis as Non-Executive Chairman of Specialty Equipment Insurance Services (SEIS), Amynta's heavy equipment protection and insurance services business. Davis will work with SEIS to expand its position across the heavy equipment market and drive growth in the business. This appointment expands Davis's role as Executive Advisor to SEIS.

"Brett has been a valued partner to SEIS for years. Brett is a highly respected and knowledgeable leader in the construction and agriculture equipment sector, with deep relationships across the market. His experience and relationships will be invaluable as we continue to build new opportunities and expand our platform with equipment dealers in the US and Canada," said Anthony R. Slimowicz, EVP of Amynta Group and President of SEIS.

Davis previously served at CNH Industrial, where he held multiple leadership roles during his 25-year tenure, including President and Chairman of CNH Industrial Capital, president of CNH Latin America Financial Services and Vice President of New Holland North America. He has also served on the board of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association.

Specialty Equipment Insurance Services (SEIS), a subsidiary of Amynta Group, is a leading equipment protection and insurance service provider delivering best in class enterprise solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers, Dealer Networks and Dealer Partners.

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

