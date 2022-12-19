Fundsmith Extends Transfer Agent Relationship with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., December 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Fundsmith LLP, a London-based investment management company, has extended its long-term transfer agency relationship with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS).

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C) (PRNewswire)

Fundsmith and SS&C first partnered when Terry Smith launched Fundsmith in 2010, with SS&C providing fund administration technology and services. Since then, Fundsmith has grown into one of the U.K.'s leading fund managers, with GBP22.2 billion in assets in its award-winning Fundsmith Equity Fund at the end of November 2022.

"We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with SS&C," said Mark Laurence, COO. "The Fundsmith Equity Fund today is the largest active equity mutual fund in the U.K. with circa 40,000 investors. SS&C's technology underpins our online investment and MyAccount functionality for retail investors and allows them to have a simple way to invest and manage their investments online. We look forward to working with SS&C, the world's largest transfer agency provider, to constantly improve our customer service."

"After 12 years, we are pleased to continue our relationship with Fundsmith," said Damien Barry, Head of EMEA, SS&C GIDS. "Fundsmith's extension with us is a testament to our commitment to delivering service excellence and modern technology to help fund managers provide a unique investor experience."

About Fundsmith

Fundsmith was established in 2010 by Terry Smith. The business is owned and controlled by its partners, who have worked closely together over many years, and is headquartered in the UK with affiliates in the USA and Mauritius. It is structured to survive Terry Smith's demise and continue with the same investment philosophy. All partners of the firm have a significant co-investment in our Funds delivering a clear alignment of interest. Ancillary activities are outsourced to some of the world's leading providers in order to deliver high-quality operations whilst allowing the Fundsmith team to focus on investment analysis, portfolio management and customer care. As at 31st December 2021 we managed £43bn on behalf of some of the world's largest and most sophisticated wealth managers and private banks as well as for prominent families, charities, endowments and individuals invested in our fund range, and is focused on delivering superior investment performance at a reasonable cost.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE: SS&C

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C