Introducing Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, the First Mondrian Hotel in Latin America

The new lifestyle property, located between the famed La Roma and Condesa neighborhoods, offers 183-rooms and is now accepting reservations

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, opens as the first Mondrian hotel in Latin America. The new luxury, lifestyle hotel is a lively destination and cultural hub featuring 183 rooms including 2 Penthouse suites and 16 luxury suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, and four distinct culinary concepts including Cleo Mediterraneo, Skybar, The Flower Shop, and La Terraza.

Logo (PRNewswire)

The hotel, an exciting new venture between Mondrian and Grupo Murano, is located in the heart of the vibrant Condesa neighborhood, just steps away from La Roma in the 1421 mixed-use complex formerly known as Conjunto Aristos. Mondrian Mexico City Condesa is now accepting reservations for stays.

Known for groundbreaking design and progressive programming, Mondrian hotels are sought-after destinations located in the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world that offer creative and innovative experiences for guests and locals alike. Mondrian is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Diego Padula, General Manager of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, states, "With the introduction of Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, The Mondrian brand brings its signature style and sophistication to Condesa, a neighborhood with a strong sense of culture and innovative culinary offerings. We are a hub for premium entertainment and enriching hospitality experiences for local and international culture seekers."

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer, Mondrian at Ennismore, states, "We are thrilled to introduce Mondrian to Latin America for the first time with the outstanding team at Grupo Murano led by Marcos Sacal. The culture and vibrancy of Mexico City is deeply rooted in this hotel and has culminated in a hub that brings together globally and locally inspired food and beverage offerings to the ever-evolving La Condesa neighborhood with Cleo, Skybar, The Flower Shop, and La Terraza."

The Mondrian brand has always sought to provoke and surprise through creating the extraordinary. With its flair for the unexpected, bold design and electric energy, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa offers guests a distinctly different hotel experience. Influenced by the vibrant cultural scene of Mexico City alongside contemporary art, each of the hotel's guestrooms features a mural by multi-disciplinary artist Ara Starck, inspired by one of the remaining aqueducts in Mexico City, located just a few blocks from the hotel on Chapultepec Avenue.

Adorning the main patio resides a mosaic mural that recreates the Panathenaic Procession (a religious festival in honor of the Greek Goddess Athena). Also located in the open patio, one of the most impressive sculptures within the complex, "La Giganta", is a 4-meter-high replica of the piece originally created in 1985 by the Mexican painter and sculptor José Luis Cuevas.

Mondrian Mexico City Condesa features 16 luxury suites and two Penthouse suites situated on the hotel's seventh and eighth floors. The suites each boast a balcony with fabulous views of Mexico City's skyline, a spacious living room, and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in the natural light and views of the lush green streets of La Roma on the east side of the building, and Condesa on the west side where the sun sets. All suites are equipped with a full bar, Marshall Bluetooth speaker, Lavazza Blue Espresso Machine, 24-Hour In-Room dining, and the option of a private chef or mixologist services upon request.

Mondrian Mexico City Condesa serves as a new gastronomic destination for the city with four exciting dining experiences featuring authentic cuisine and signature cocktails from Ennismore's fully integrated food and beverage studio, Carte Blanched . The hotel's dining concepts include beloved culinary brands Cleo and Skybar, in addition to two brand new dining concepts developed for the hotel, The Flower Shop and La Terraza.

Cleo Condesa : Coastal cocktails and lively service bring a new element to classic dining. Cleo Condesa opens its doors to bright Mediterranean cuisine from a large, open kitchen, capturing and presenting familiar flavors that are enhanced by a worldly charm.

Hours: 07:00 a.m. - 00:00 a.m. Visit cleocondesa.com [CC1] and @cleocondesa on Instagram.



Coastal cocktails and lively service bring a new element to classic dining.opens its doors to bright Mediterranean cuisine from a large, open kitchen, capturing and presenting familiar flavors that are enhanced by a worldly charm.[CC1]

Skybar Condesa : An iconic brand founded at Mondrian Los Angeles, Skybar now reaches top heights in Miami , Bahamas , Paris and Mexico City . The seductive and indulgent escape, Skybar brings the best of high-energy nightlife, entertainment, and culinary experiences. With a panoramic view of the city, Skybar is the place you crave for an authentic scene. Hours: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. Visit skybarcondesa.com and @skybarcondesa on Instagram.



: An iconic brand founded at Mondrian Los Angeles, Skybar now reaches top heights inand. The seductive and indulgent escape, Skybar brings the best of high-energy nightlife, entertainment, and culinary experiences. With a panoramic view of the city, Skybar is the place you crave for an authentic scene.

The Flower Shop : An all-day artisanal concept store: florals meet coffee and wine bar serving local pastries and bites, handpicked to support our community, providing a journey in the soul of the streets of Roma-Condesa. Hours: 07:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Visit flowershopcondesa.com and @flowershopcondesa on Instagram.



: An all-day artisanal concept store: florals meet coffee and wine bar serving local pastries and bites, handpicked to support our community, providing a journey in the soul of the streets of Roma-Condesa.

La Terraza: La Terraza offers a vibrant, serene al fresco place to lounge, sip, and savor bites of the Mediterranean. Cozy up by the fire lit lounges and experience an intimate and warm evening out. Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 00:00 a.m.

Mondrian Mexico City Condesa is located at Aguascalientes 156, Hipódromo - Cuauhtémoc District, in Mexico. The hotel is now accepting bookings as. For more information and to book, visit mondriancondesa.com and follow @mondriancondesa on Instagram.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Mexico City, Singapore, Bordeaux, Cannes, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

Press Contacts:

Bacchus Agency

Emily Venugopal / Cara Chapman / Jennifer Isicoff: ennismore@bacchus.agency

Mondrian Mexico City Condesa (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ennismore