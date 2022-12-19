- Site to feature environmental videos and stories highlighting company activities

- 2022 annual report is streamlined and now includes environmental metrics data

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect for the planet is one of Toyota Motor North America's (TMNA) core values. The company demonstrates this value by striving to go beyond zero environmental impact to creating a net positive impact for society and the planet.

Toyota Launches Updated North American Environmental Sustainability Website, Publishes 2022 Annual Report (PRNewswire)

TMNA today launched an updated website to better highlight how the company strives to build this more sustainable future. The website presents Toyota's annual North American Environmental Reports as well as feature stories and videos that bring to life the people, partnerships and inside stories of innovation behind the company's progress. The 2022 report, TMNA's 21st, has been updated and streamlined, now including additional data metrics tables to help readers better understand the company's progress on its environmental sustainability goals across its operations and product lines in North America.

The updated environmental sustainability site can be found at Environmental Strategy (toyota.com) . The 2022 annual report with the additional metrics tables can be found within the updated website at Data & Report Hub (toyota.com) .



"As a company, we're always striving to do better," said Kevin Butt, senior director of Environmental Sustainability. "Both our updated site and new annual report formats are designed to help our stakeholders better understand our goals and activities in environmental sustainability. The new charts and features will highlight the progress we are making through relevant data and relatable stories."

New to this year's annual report are three features designed to improve transparency around Toyota's environmental sustainability program:

A list of global mid-term milestones toward the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, such as reaching carbon neutrality at manufacturing plants by FY2035 and reducing global average CO2 emissions from new vehicles by 35% or more by FY2030 (Page 20)

A comprehensive Environmental Metrics Table quantifies performance in areas such as CO2 emissions, energy and water consumption, waste, biodiversity, air quality and compliance (Page 34)

A Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) content index that maps the company's progress in relation to the GRI standards (Page 36)

TMNA's efforts in environmental sustainability are driven by five-year "Environmental Action Plans," which outline the strategies and actions the company will take to reach sustainability goals in four critical focus areas: Carbon, Water, Materials and Biodiversity. Currently, Toyota is on its 7th Environmental Action Plan (FY2022-2026).

Key achievements in the four critical focus areas in 2022 include:

Carbon

- 52% of Toyota and Lexus models have an electrified option, and more are on the way

- Toyota's 1st mass-market battery electric vehicle, the Toyota bZ4X, went on sale in the U.S. and Canada

- 22% of TMNA's electricity consumption to come from renewable sources starting in 2023

- 1st Toyota port operation in the world to use 100% renewable electricity from onsite generation is Toyota Logistics Services in Long Beach, California. Explore the details here Toyota Port Facility Nears Carbon Neutrality

Water

- 132 million gallons of water was restored to the Hardy River as part of a partnership with the Nature Conservancy to restore water to the Colorado River Delta

- Discover how Toyota operations conserve water Saving Fresh Water (toyota.com)

Materials

- 19% reduction in the weight of plastic packaging procured between FY2018 and FY2022

- 93% of all waste was recycled, reused or repurposed in 2021

Biodiversity

- 1,922 acres of pollinator habitat were developed

- Toyota team members in West Virginia champion biodiversity education Toyota West Virginia's Outdoor Classroom

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America (more than 39,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 60 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 43 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2021, of which, more than a quarter were electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells).

