BRADLEY ADDS KELSEY SHOFNER TO CORPORATE & SECURITIES GROUP IN DALLAS

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Kelsey Shofner has joined the firm's Dallas office as a senior attorney in the Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

Ms. Shofner assists business clients with corporate transactions, including entity formation and corporate governance, contract negotiation, mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property protection. Previously, she served as in-house counsel for a Dallas company, focusing on negotiating contracts and advising on employment law matters.

Ms. Shofner received her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School and her Bachelor of Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

Bradley's nationally recognized Corporate & Securities Practice Group guides and advises clients in a variety of industries, including emerging companies, family and closely held businesses, and publicly traded corporations, as well as venture capital and private equity funds and their operating companies. The group's attorneys advise corporate clients by understanding and assessing the market and the business enterprise, identifying risks and opportunities, and providing in-depth, actionable strategies throughout the life of a company.

