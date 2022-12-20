Connectbase Appoints Barbara Curran as Chief People Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has appointed its first Chief People Officer. Barbara Curran brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with leaders in emerging technology companies and will lead all aspects of people operations at Connectbase, including recruiting, onboarding, engagement, performance management and culture.

"The most critical driver of our success has always been our incredible team, and we're thrilled to provide them even more support by adding Barbara as our first Chief People Officer," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "Barbara and our HR team have already hit the ground running to establish the programs and initiatives that will help Connectbase scale in a smart, seamless way. Barbara consulted with us years ago and has a wealth of experience in crafting high-performance, amazing cultures."

Prior to joining Connectbase's leadership team, Curran served as Chief People Officer at CDP, where she was instrumental in increasing diversity among staff. She leveraged a combination of recruitment strategy and establishing programs to drive adoption of strategic initiatives, including people analytics, onboarding, manager training, skills-based career pathing and more. She has served in multiple human resources leadership roles where she has focused on implementing programs to scale quickly and effectively for companies at the inflection point of growth. In addition to HR leadership positions, Curran spent 14 years consulting with company leaders on HR- and people-focused initiatives.

"I am excited to join this amazing team and call Connectbase home," said Curran. "Connectbase is experiencing a period of significant growth, and I'm digging in with this experienced leadership team to create programs that will enable the company — and its people — to continue growing and fostering successful talent."

This announcement is the latest in a series of news about Connectbase's growth. In November, Connectbase announced its first COO (Rob Carter), and the company added a Chief Product Officer (Mano Nachum) and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations (JD Darby) in the spring. In October, the team raised $21 million in Series C funding, led by DigitalBridge Ventures. Connectbase is leveraging the latest funding round to enhance its platform capabilities and expand digital services into more global markets, in addition to growing its team.

About Connectbase

