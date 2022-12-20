Datometry Releases Driver Integration for BigQuery, Further Future-Proofing Its Customers' Investments

Datometry customers benefit from improved performance when migrating from legacy platforms like Teradata and Oracle to Google BigQuery

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the database virtualization company, announced today that its Hyper-Q product now integrates the latest version of the high-performance Simba ODBC Data Connector. Datometry customers take advantage of this innovation without changing their existing applications.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewswire)

Datometry customers benefit from improved performance when migrating from legacy platforms to Google BigQuery

Before Datometry, database migrations required significant effort for rewriting entire applications. As a result, database migrations are considered risky and marred by a high failure rate. But even those migrations that succeed deliver only suboptimal results. Because a migration uses a given version of BigQuery, enterprises are stuck in time. Adopting recent developments of BigQuery later on, would require redoing parts of the migration.

Datometry Hyper-Q makes existing applications work on Google BigQuery without code modifications. Situated between the application and BigQuery, Hyper-Q translates queries in real-time. This preserves the integrity of applications while making them portable between databases. Upgrading to the newest version of Hyper-Q, now customers get the benefit of the Simba ODBC high-performance connector.

"Datometry customers do not only migrate from legacy systems to BigQuery," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "With Hyper-Q, our customers future-proof their investment in a unique way. They know their workloads will always use the latest innovations of BigQuery."

Datometry gives Google BigQuery users a strong competitive advantage. Through its continuous updates, Datometry guarantees customers get the most out of BigQuery. Even beyond the initial migration, Datometry customers reap significant dividends from their investment.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Its technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology. Thus, with Datometry, enterprises accelerate their journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

Media contact

Kristin Diodonet

Datometry Inc.

kristin@datometry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datometry