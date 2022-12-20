Georgia Natural Gas Foundation awards $370,000 to Atlanta nonprofits

Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations supporting children and education in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation today announced donations to eight of its community partners –Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA, Children's Museum of Atlanta, Fulton Leadership Academy, Communities in Schools, Breakthrough Atlanta, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Chris 180 and INROADS – that are making a difference in the lives of children and young people. Totaling $370,000, these donations support community organizations that share the company's commitment to equity and education.

"We are proud to support the incredible work these organizations do to improve the lives of children and youth," said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas and GNG Foundation Board member. "The ongoing public health and economic challenges of the past few years have made achieving education and social equity even more difficult, and we want to be part of the solution for our community. These grants are an investment in advancing education and opportunity for children in metro Atlanta, recognizing the value of these organizations while helping fund their important work in the future."

These grants are part of the annual designated funds awarded by GNG's parent company, Southern Company Gas, its foundation and its subsidiaries. Every year, this family of businesses distributes millions of grant dollars to organizations that promote its values and passionately work to improve lives in the communities it serves.

"The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation has a long history of partnering with nonprofit organizations to help elevate the lives of people in our local communities. This year, our grants are awarded to those nonprofits with work promoting equity in the lives of future generations, and we are excited to see what our community partners will accomplish with these resources," says Shannon Pierce, vice president of External Affairs at Georgia Natural Gas and GNG Foundation board member.

About the Georgia Natural Gas Foundation

The Georgia Natural Gas Foundation is a subsidiary of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to supporting those who are transforming and improving the lives of communities throughout Georgia.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

