Community Groups Join Sands China to Assemble 28,500 Hygiene Kits for Clean the World

Sands China's 9th straight year participating in global LVS initiative

MACAO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local community group volunteers joined Sands China team members at The Venetian® Macao Dec. 12 to assemble 28,500 hygiene kits for Clean the World. The international social enterprise helps prevent the spread of disease worldwide by distributing hygiene supplies essential for good health to populations in need around the globe.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao. (PRNewswire)

The annual hygiene kit build is an initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), and helps Clean the World distribute emergency response hygiene kits to assist with on-the-ground, immediate needs in times of crisis and disaster. In 2014, Sands China became the first integrated operator in Macao to launch such an event. The company and its community partners have assembled more than 328,000 kits in the nine consecutive years since 2014.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao. (PRNewswire)

Each hygiene kit contains soap that has been collected from hotels at Sands China's integrated resorts and recycled through Clean the World's process of sterilising and remanufacturing soap. The kits also contain shampoo, conditioner, bath gel, a toothbrush set, and an encouraging message from Sands China and Clean the World.

Around 250 Sands China team members and members of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau build 28,500 hygiene kits for global charity Clean the World at The Venetian Macao. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Clean the World continues to be one of our valuable partners in giving back to society as we carry out our corporate social responsibility. Clean the World's creative approach to addressing a critical global health issue by recycling soap is a natural fit for a large integrated resort operator like Sands China that utilises supplies like soap on a substantial scale. We are grateful for our successful long-term partnership, as we are for the volunteer efforts of our team members and our community partners."

Approximately 250 volunteers from Sands China and the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau worked together to build this year's 28,500 hygiene kits at Cotai Expo. The finished kits get sent to global charity Children International, who will then distribute them in the Philippines, where they will be given to families in need to provide them with hygiene supplies that are essential in times of crisis.

Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer of Clean the World, said: "This is the 9th consecutive year that Sands China Limited has assembled hygiene kits for the people and families in need across Asia. Their amazing team has put together 28,500 hygiene kits, each containing a recycled bar of life-saving soap. Sands China's ongoing support and incredible partnership has shaped who we are as an organisation and this event further demonstrates their commitment to positively impact the lives of others."

Sands China's support of Clean the World is part of Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship programme of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Sands Cares

A firm believer in the importance of corporate social responsibility, Sands China Ltd. engages with the local Macao community as a part of Sands Cares – the charitable giving programme of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands Cares integrates the company's philanthropic work worldwide in four key areas: financial giving, community problem solving and collaboration, in-kind donations, and team member volunteerism.

Key areas of Sands Cares in Macao include the Sands Cares Ambassador programme for volunteering in the local community; charitable contributions to NGOs and community organisations; and sponsorship of community events.

For more information, please visit www.sands.com/sands-cares/

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and sustainability. It operates soap recycling centres and offices in Orlando, Montreal, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, London, and Punta Cana and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,100 hotel, resort and cruise partners. Clean the World's foundation provides WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) programming to benefit global communities with high pre-adolescent death rates due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, the foundation has served over 15 million individuals and distributed 73 million bars of soap and 5 million hygiene kits in 127 countries.

For more information on how you can participate in Clean the World's world-renowned recycling program, please visit https://cleantheworld.org/get-involved/hotel-recycling-program/.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.