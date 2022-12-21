Hyundai Mobis and Ottopia enter a partnership to introduce the world's first automotive grade remote assistance solution for OEMs and mobility service providers

SEOUL, South Korea and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis, the global automotive supplier, and Ottopia, the global leader in teleoperation software, today announced a partnership to develop an end-to-end remote mobility assistance solution that enables the commercialization of autonomous mobility.

Hyundai Mobis' Remote Mobility Assistance (RMA) is a platform for autonomous and automated vehicles that enables vehicle and convenience services deployed on a high-performance ECU with state of the art 5G multi-modem technologies and Human Machine Interfaces. Vehicle services may include teleoperation, remote diagnostics, Over-The-Air updates (OTA), and fleet management whereas convenience services focus on passengers. The platform is designed as a multi-partition architecture that can scale from vehicles without passengers like trucks and industrial vehicles to vehicles with passengers like robotaxis and shuttle buses.

Ottopia's teleoperation software enables autonomous vehicle fleets to do things they otherwise cannot, while allowing their developers to dramatically cut R&D costs and comply with regulatory requirements. With Ottopia, humans in a remote center can safely monitor, guide and directly control fleets of vehicles. The core of its patented technology provides a reliable low-latency and high-bandwidth link between vehicles and remote centers, at scale. Ottopia's product leverages proprietary networking, video, control, safety and cybersecurity technologies.

In the framework of their partnership, Hyundai Mobis and Ottopia will work together to introduce an end-to-end remote mobility assistance solution where Ottopia provides all the core software technologies for teleoperation while Hyundai Mobis provides the hardware/software platform and system integration as a global Tier1. This remote assistance platform can be easily deployed at scale in a broad range of use cases to facilitate the rapid commercialization of autonomy in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture and last mile delivery.

"Hyundai Mobis Remote Mobility Assistance is an innovation platform for autonomous vehicles where OEMs and mobility service providers (MSPs) will be able to innovate and bring new services to their end customers unleashing enormous potential for new business models. Through our partnership with Ottopia we bring Teleoperation as first of many services to be deployed on RMA." says Abdul Khaliq, head of Future Mobility Transformation SW of Hyundai Mobis.

"This partnership allows autonomous and automation developers in all industries to cut their R&D spend, commercialize faster and meet regulatory requirements for deployment." says Amit Rosenzweig, Founder and CEO of Ottopia. "It really is a game changer for autonomy and we're very excited to work with Hyundai Mobis in bringing it to life."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. The company's products include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India.

For more information, please visit http://www.mobis.co.kr/

