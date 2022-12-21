InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Eye-Catching Shot Glass (NAM-213)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun shot glass to entertain guests at parties and during the holidays," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented SPARKLE SPINNERS. My design enables you to easily spin the glass for a fun and eye-catching conversation piece."

The invention provides a new shot glass with a novel and decorative design. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shot glasses. As a result, it could provide added fun and it could spark conversation. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, parties, bars, clubs, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

