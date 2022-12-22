For the Fifth Year, Oracle Scores Highest in All Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases

Gartner recognizes Oracle as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in three recently published cloud database reports. Oracle is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner "Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems". For the fifth year in a row, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report. Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) ranked 2nd in all Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases" report.

Among 17 vendors, Oracle ATP ranked highest for all four operational use cases. Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud DBMS for Operational Use Cases ranked vendors in four use cases:

OLTP Transactions

Lightweight Transactions

Augmented Transactions

Stream Event Processing

Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud DBMS for Analytical Use Cases ranked vendors in four use cases:

Traditional Data Warehouse

Logical Data Warehouse

Data Lake

Streaming Analytics

"Oracle Database's technical innovation is the driving force behind our strong customer growth and recurring leadership position among hyperscale cloud providers. We continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in data management systems to deliver the performance, automation, and integration for all key database workloads and data types, and support for multicloud environments," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "These Gartner reports add to the recognitions from prominent industry analysts for Oracle Autonomous Database as a leading cloud database solution for all types of workloads."

As the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and can automatically secure highly available databases, configure and optimize for specific workloads, and scale resources when needed. Built on Oracle's unique converged database engine, Oracle Autonomous Database delivers a complete set of capabilities to support all modern data types, workloads, and development styles, making the development and operation of all applications completely simple, which helps decrease complexity, cost, and risk. In addition to OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database is available in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and OCI Dedicated Region, enabling customers to modernize their database infrastructure on-premises to address data residency, data sovereignty, and latency requirements.

Download the 2022 Gartner Cloud Database Management Systems reports here.

