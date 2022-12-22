InventHelp Inventor Develops Fixed USB Power Outlet Cover Plate (SDB-1698)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've encountered too many situations where other people take the removeable USB charger from an outlet location, leaving me with no way to charge or operate my devices," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the FIXED CHARGER. My fixed design would ensure that the USB power outlet is always in its intended location."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective replacement cover for a 120Volt AC outlet cover. In doing so, it offers a fixed USB power outlet for digital device charging or USB-powered operation. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1698, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp