TVCoins Announces Partnership with the leading Caribbean Media and Entertainment Company, TEMPO Networks, to Share its Groundbreaking Caribbean Content & Vibe Worldwide

The launch of new streaming platform, TEMPO+, showcases the network's Caribbean lifestyle content in an all-new way

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins has announced its partnership with TEMPO Networks, the latest channel to leverage the company's white-label video streaming platform for mobile devices and connected TV. The TEMPO+ app launches as the pan-Caribbean media and entertainment company celebrates its 17th anniversary with the goal of providing viewers a convenient new way to watch culturally relevant content dedicated to Caribbean lifestyle, music, travel, cuisine, artistry, diaspora life and more.

"TEMPO+ places the network's content on a global stage – allowing anyone in the world to access it."

TEMPO+ is available on major distribution platforms, including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Roku. TEMPO+ includes a live channel and is loaded with a select mix of TEMPO's past shows, current shows, and new shows in development – which are planned for exclusive release on the app.

"I can hardly contain my excitement to partner with TVCoins on the launch of TEMPO+, another major step in our remarkable journey," said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman and CEO of TEMPO Networks. "TEMPO's 17th anniversary and the launch of TEMPO+, together with the very significant content development initiatives planned are bringing back fond memories of when TEMPO launched in 2005, which most will agree was one of the most exciting times in the history of Caribbean media and entertainment," said Morton, Jr.

Among the amazing content planned for the platform, TEMPO+ will be launched with a brand new episode of the Network's groundbreaking show, "Caribbean Dream", which spotlights the achievements of prominent Caribbean figures, like Yvette Noel Schure, Beyonce's publicist from Grenada, Neal Farinah, Celebrity hairstylist to Nikki Minaj, Beyonce and many others from Trinidad and the current feature of Grammy Award Winning master music producer, Jerry Wonda, from Haiti.

Also, among the network's robust content development initiatives is a partnership with international media company, Complex Media, that led to the launch of a Caribbean version of the popular web series the "Hot Ones". The successful first season debuted in 2021 with production in Trinidad & Tobago featuring the likes of Dancehall Sensation, Prince Swanny and comedic sensation, Ro'dey. The series, sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, places talent and celebrities under the heat of consuming hot wings laced with the region's hottest pepper sauces – all while being subjected to various interview questions. The second season is based in Jamaica and will be launching in January, 2022, with an amazing line-up of Jamaican celebrities.

"In addition to strengthening TEMPO Networks' relationship with existing audiences in the Caribbean and United States, TEMPO+ places the network's content on a global stage – allowing anyone in the world to access it," said Gustavo Marra, Chief Revenue Officer of TVCoins. "The app launch is a key element of the company's ongoing content strategy, so we're proud to have played an instrumental role in supporting these efforts,'' concluded Marra.

