InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Child Car Seat Connection System (SHA-132)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 3 kids, and all are in car seats at the same time and my wife and I have to remove and install car seats a lot," said an inventor from Tustin, Mich., "I imagined that there must be a faster and safer way to do it, so I invented the Speedy Mom Car Seat Base."

The patent-pending invention greatly eases the task of installing and removing a child safety seat while ensuring that parents of babies and young children always secure their child in a safe manner within the vehicle. It is more practical to have a single car seat per child when the seat has to be moved between different cars and makes it quick and easy to move a child car seat between vehicles. The invention is convenient and practical as well as improves safety for children.

