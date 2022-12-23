KIIT & KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree by Utkal University

BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminent Educationist, social activist, Founder of KIIT & KISS (Bhubaneswar) and Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta has been conferred the honorary D. Litt degree by Utkal University in recognition of his immense contribution to the field of education and social service. This is the 50th honorary degree conferred on him.

Noted Educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta being conferred the Honorary D. Litt. by Hon’ble Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Ganeshi Lal at the University’s Convocation function on Friday. University VC Prof. Sabita Acharya is seen in the picture. (PRNewswire)

Utkal University, which is also Dr. Samanta's alma mater, presented the honour to him at its 52nd convocation on 23rd December 2022. He received the degree from the University Chancellor and Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal in the presence of Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice V. Gopala Gowda, University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya and Higher Education Principal Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi, among others.

Addressing the august gathering, the Governor made a special mention about Dr. Samanta while beginning his address and described him as a 'leading legend of the convocation'. He said that Dr. Samanta embodies key human attributes such as simplicity, humility, gratitude, courage, perseverance, generosity, equanimity, peace and goodness.

Dr. Samanta expressed his deepest gratitude to the Chancellor for the honour, besides the VC and the University Syndicate. "All are aware of my life that is dedicated to the service of others. As a recognition of my life, work and accomplishments, I have been conferred many accolades and awards. However, some awards are extra special, like this one. I am elated that Utkal University, my own alma mater is conferring Honorary D. Litt. Degree on me, thereby making it my 50th honorary doctorate, the highest for any Indian. I dedicate this award to my hero, my mother, and all her struggles and sacrifice. It is the Almighty's blessings and good wishes of the people that have helped me reach where I am today. Their wishes continue to give me strength to dream more for the betterment of society," Dr. Samanta said in his comments.

He was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Birla Global University and also received an honorary degree from Berhampur University.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973924/KIIT_Event.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KIIT