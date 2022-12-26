Boulevard World Contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 with Its Metasight Landmark in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riyadh Season, a pivotal step in achieving Saudi Vision 2030, seeks to attract more tourists and boost tourism growth in Saudi Arabia through various cultural and entertainment experiences and diverse cultural contents.

Boulevard World was officially launched on November 21st as part of the Riyadh Season 2022, taking visitors on a journey around the world by presenting diverse cultures from the US, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, and Italy.

Boulevard World collaborated with Unilumin Group, a Chinese high-tech company, to draw tourists from all over the world and create novel entertainment experiences they have never had. With a large number of Metasight LED displays supported by software integration and control technologies, Boulevard World showcased artistic design and creative content to the audience and created an immersive experience space filled with modern science and technologies. Boulevard World has thus become another world-class entertainment landmark.

The huge spherical screen created by Unilumin will catch tourists' eyes immediately when they enter Boulevard World. As an innovative product by Unilumin, the spherical screen has broken the Guinness World Records and become a new city landmark in Saudi Arabia. It also represents the strong connections across the global village advocated by Boulevard World. In addition, the largest LED ceiling screen in the Middle East and the first one in Saudi Arabia, together with dozens of outdoor ultra-high-definition (UHD) large screens, allows Boulevard World to present diverse cultures and history to the visitors.

Riyadh Season started cooperation with Unilumin back in 2021. Using Unilumin's LED displays and Metasight solutions, Riyadh Season has served over 15 million tourists worldwide and has driven the region's tourism development. The professionalism of Unilumin throughout the project has left a deep impression on the clients in the Middle East.

