Biomica CEO to Attend the JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco between January 9-11, 2023

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be in attendance at the Healthcare Week taking place together with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The conference is one of the industry's largest conferences of the year.

This follows Biomica's recent successful financing round of $20 million, led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital, a leading Chinese private equity fund.

In attendance will be Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica, throughout the week from Monday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week, and those interested should be in touch with Biomica's investor or public relations team.

About Biomica



Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

