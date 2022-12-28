Uwill, College Teletherapy Leader, Partners With Second Oregon Institution

Willamette University collaborates with Uwill to further support student needs

SALEM, Ore., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, today announced a partnership with Willamette University to help meet the demand for counseling. As the need for mental health support increases nationwide, Uwill offers students an immediate appointment with a therapist who meets their needs and preferences.

"With students of many different identities and ages, finding a solution that can meet many needs is critical," said Don Thomson, Associate Dean for Health and Wellbeing at Willamette University. "Uwill's wide variety of counselors gives our students the chance to advocate for themselves and find someone that they can connect with to give them the chance to find their best future."

Willamette University is launching Uwill at a time of increasing mental health challenges reported on campuses nationwide where 95% of students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past two years.

"Willamette is recognized as forward thinking and appreciates the importance of offering a mental health and wellness environment that includes teletherapy for its students," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Offering all learners support based on their unique needs and preferences will allow them to thrive and grow into future leaders."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, wellness events, real-time reporting, and support. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Fairfield University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Michigan State University, and Morgan State University.

Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of Maryland, College Park.

