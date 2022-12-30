InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Rainwater Recovery System (JMC-2168)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new innovative approach in rainwater recovery for households," said an inventor, from Georgetown, Del., "so I invented the SOLAR WATER RESERVE. My design would be capable of capturing and filtering water from the roof for drinking, household chores or watering plants."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new method of capturing and using rainwater. In doing so, it enables rainwater on the roof to be recovered and used. As a result, it offers an additional source of potable/irrigation water and it can be used on a variety of homes. The invention features an adaptable and automatic design that is easy to use and maintain so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMC-2168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp