Mentice AB (publ) receives an order of USD 540,000 for simulation solutions from Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (publ), Gothenburg, a world leader in simulation solutions for image-guided interventional therapies, announced today that Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Michigan USA, has signed an agreement to acquire Mentice VIST® simulation solutions for an order of USD 540,000.

For more information, please contact:

Göran Malmberg, CEO, Mentice

E-post: goran.malmberg@mentice.com

US Mobile. +1 (312) 860 5610

Sweden Mobile +46 (0) 703 09 22 22

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30th of December 13.00 CET, 2022.

Marketplace | Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser | FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18275/3691211/1760038.pdf Corewell Health REGULATORY PRs ENG

