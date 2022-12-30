NetEase Announces Board Change

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that Mr. Lun Feng has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2022.

Mr. Feng resigned for personal reasons and the Company's board considers that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company. The Company's board now consists of five directors, four of whom are independent directors.

The board would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Feng for his contributions to the Company and thank him for his services during his tenure as an independent director.

