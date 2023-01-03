Chicory Identifies the Top Recipe Trends To Know for 2023

Chicory Releases Data From Its Recipe Network, Revealing 2022's Most Popular Online Recipes, Grocery Shopping Behaviors and More

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced the top online recipe trends to know for 2023 according to data from its recipe network of 5,200 sites. The network reaches 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers per month with Chicory's in-recipe commerce media solutions. The shoppers' in-network activity reveals current consumer preferences surrounding food, meal planning and online grocery shopping — data CPG brands can leverage to build their 2023 digital marketing strategies.

Infographic: Top Recipe Trends To Know for 2023 (PRNewswire)

"The growth of our network in 2022 reflects consumer demand for convenient and simple online grocery shopping experiences," said Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Sameshima. "In 2023, we predict that online grocery activity will increase, as will industry competition, making it essential for brands to expand their digital footprint and adopt in-recipe commerce media."

Top Recipe Trends of 2022

Views: Recipes in Chicory's network garnered approximately two billion views in 2022.

Reach: Chicory expanded its recipe network from 1,500 to 5,200 recipe sites.

Retailer Options: Chicory now has direct API integrations with over 60 leading grocery retailers across the U.S., enabling direct-to-cart shoppability across the platform.

Add-to-Carts: Total add-to-carts in Chicory's network increased 20% year-over-year in 2022, revealing that more consumers are shopping or building grocery lists via in-recipe advertisements.

Cart Value: The average add-to-cart value in Chicory's network increased 34% year-over-year, while the average item count remained the same. This data indicates that in-recipe advertising is a reliable revenue stream for retailers even amid economic uncertainty.

Recipe Usage: November was the top month for online recipe usage, signaling the important role recipes play during holidays like Thanksgiving.

Top Recipes: The most popular recipe of 2022 by total views is Green Bean Casserole, followed by Simple Taco Soup, The Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup, Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup and Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup. These recipes reveal a focus on warm meals that serve many.

Top Ingredients: The most popular ingredient of 2022 by total recipe views is salt, followed by butter, ground black pepper, eggs and fresh garlic — all cooking staples.

Recipe Trends to Watch in 2023

(55%) of consumers reported that they are cooking from home more now due to inflation. Rise in at-home cooking and desire for meal variety: more than halfthat they are cooking from home more now due to inflation.

43% of consumers said they are using digital recipes more now as a result of at-home cooking during inflation. Greater reliance on digital recipes and online grocery shopping: approximatelythey are using digital recipes more now as a result of at-home cooking during inflation.

60% of online shoppers said they are more inclined to purchase prepackaged produce when they order groceries online. More sales of prepackaged produce: almostsaid they are more inclined to purchase prepackaged produce when they order groceries online.

90% of holiday shoppers purchase premade options. Increased usage of "shortcut" or easy meal solutions, like precut vegetable and salad kits: approximatelypurchase premade options.

To explore more food and recipe trends, visit Chicory's blog or download one of Chicory's consumer research reports: the Annual Recipe Usage Report (2022) , Online Grocery Usership 2022 or Holiday Grocery Shopping 2022 . For a category-by-category analysis of consumer food trends, please click here .

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and LandOLakes.com, and thousands of food blogs. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

