Curbio Named Top 100 Company with Inclusive Benefits by Mogul

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, today announced that it has been named to Mogul's 2022 list of Top 100 Companies with Inclusive Benefits.

Mogul's list recognizes companies with employment benefits that support all employees, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability status, or marital status. Nominees for this list were evaluated and selected based upon overall diversity hiring and advancement practices, inclusive company benefits, progressive workplace resources, and other publicly available pieces of information.

Curbio offers a generous benefits package to all employees beginning on day one of their employment with the company. Highlights of this package include:

Medical, dental and vision plans subsidized at 100% for employees and 75% for dependents

Mental health resources including free access to Headspace, and teletherapy and psychiatric care via Talkspace

Unlimited Vacation and 12 observed holidays, including a company-wide break between Christmas and New Years

Gender-neutral parental leave for 12 weeks

Remote-first, flexible office policy

Financial benefits including Roth and traditional 401(k) matching, and stock options

"Curbio cares deeply about being an employee-first company. We believe that in order to foster a supportive work environment where staff can reach their fullest potential, we need to ensure that they feel supported outside of work as well. We are incredibly proud of the benefits that we offer our employees, and are honored to be recognized by Mogul as a top company with inclusive benefits," said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

Curbio is growing rapidly and is hiring for positions across many departments including Operations, Sales and Technology. To learn more about working for Curbio, view open positions, and apply, visit www.Curbio.com/careers.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to help real estate agents fix and update homes before they go on the market, so they sell quickly and for the best price, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, Curbio has quickly become the largest national home improvement company dedicated to pre-listing repairs, updates, and renovations. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use app that accelerates project timelines by 50%, while removing the delays, uncertainties and other frustrations that have plagued home improvement for decades. Their rapid time to listing, coupled with a turn-key approach and project ROI expertise, has made Curbio the most trusted fix first, pay-at-closing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & Foster, @properties and many more.

