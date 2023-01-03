InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Caddy for Long Pound Cakes (MTK-115)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to transport longer length pound cakes to various functions, church activities and family get-togethers," said an inventor, from Waynesboro, Miss., "so I invented the LONG POUND CAKE CADDY. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that the cake would remain intact, moist and easy to slice."

The patent-pending invention provides a new container for storing and transporting a long pound cake. In doing so, it ensures that the pound cake is secure while in transit. It also helps keep the cake moist and delicious and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households and professional bakers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MTK-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

