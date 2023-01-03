InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Way to Provide a Hug & Feeling of Love (NAM-254)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to provide comfort to lonely individuals that cannot be with their loved ones during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., "so I invented the ANTATOMICAL REACTIVE MANNEQUIN. My design could spread love, one hug at a time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to feel an embracing hug or feeling of love. In doing so, it offers added comfort. As a result, it could help to alleviate feelings of loneliness and it could provide a multitude of physical and mental benefits. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for elderly individuals, college students or other individuals missing loved ones during the pandemic or any time. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp