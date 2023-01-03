InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Switch for Stoves (NAM-250)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way of controlling the functionality of a residential home stove appliance without the need to shutdown a circuit breaker in the basement," said an inventor, from Readyville, Tenn., "so I invented the SAFETY SWITCH. My design could help to maintain a safe home environment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a remote safety switch device to aid in turning off a stove. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shutdown the circuit breaker in a home. As a result, it enhances safety and it reduces potential dangers to the residence by forgetful persons. The invention features a practical design that is easy to connect and use so it is ideal for the elderly, the forgetful, or those suffering the effects of Alzheimer's. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp