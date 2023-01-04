Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Avanos Medical Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical:

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avanos Medical, Inc.