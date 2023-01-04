BrandTuitive Hires Chief Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTuitive, a premier New York branding agency, announced the hiring of Jos Stella as Chief Innovation Officer, a new position at the firm. Stella brings a rich strategic background across myriad industries helping small- to mid-sized companies, as well as large enterprises such as Avis, Sanofi, Bayer and Merrill Lynch, build their businesses.

A seasoned executive with experience across management consulting, technology startups, advertising agencies and venture studios, Stella works with clients to achieve success with their brand by challenging the status quo. In his new position, he will be focused on using the power of brand to drive client growth through new business and product/service innovation. Stella is often a communications cornerstone both internally and for clients, translating the language of emerging technology and trends into actionable insights and tangible innovation.

"Jos is a natural fit for BrandTuitive and our commitment to deliver unexpected thinking to clients' brands," noted Todd Brenard, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandTuitive.

BrandTuitive is a branding and marketing agency based in New York City. It believes in revealing the truth of brands to understand how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their customers. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

