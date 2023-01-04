Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis Agree to a Combination

Firm to Operate in 35 Cities with Nearly 2,000 Attorneys; Clients to Benefit from Expanded Capabilities, Broader Geographic Reach and Deeper Industry Experience

MIAMI and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis have agreed to a combination to be completed during the first quarter of 2023. The combined law firm will operate under the Holland & Knight name and will have nearly 2,000 attorneys in 35 offices across the U.S. and internationally.

Waller, an AmLaw 200 firm, has more than 280 attorneys with offices in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Texas. It is listed as one of the top firms in Chambers USA's "The Elite" rankings of national healthcare law firms. Waller has also been ranked as a Top 20 healthcare law firm by Modern Healthcare for nearly two decades. In addition, Waller is ranked by Chambers USA as a Band 1 firm in Tennessee in nine other practice areas.

"Waller has a stellar reputation and enjoys a roster of prestigious national clients," said Holland & Knight managing partner Steven Sonberg. "We look forward to joining forces with one of the most established and well-respected brands in healthcare law, along with remarkable capabilities in many other key industries and practices that are well aligned with our strategic initiatives."

In addition to healthcare, the combination will strengthen Holland & Knight's capabilities in private equity, financial services, real estate and litigation.

With the addition of Waller, Holland & Knight expands its U.S. geographic presence and becomes one of the largest law firms in the fast-growing, business-friendly state of Tennessee. In Nashville, home to many of the country's most significant healthcare companies and a destination of choice for corporate relocations, Holland & Knight would add an office of more than 235 lawyers.

"Early in our discussions with Holland & Knight, we saw a compelling opportunity to join a national platform with a deep bench of talent and experience," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "Our clients are enthused about gaining access to top lawyers in many geographies we do not currently serve, and our attorneys and staff will fit wonderfully within the Holland & Knight culture. This is a tremendously exciting move for our firm."

About Holland & Knight LLP: Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 1,700 lawyers and other professionals in 32 offices worldwide. The firm's lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate and governmental matters. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm. www.hklaw.com

About Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP: With nearly 300 attorneys across Tennessee, Alabama and Texas, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate. Waller was named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother and was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. Waller is ranked as Nashville's largest law firm by the Nashville Business Journal and was awarded a Best Places to Work award by the Nashville Business Journal and the Birmingham Business Journal four years in a row. www.wallerlaw.com

