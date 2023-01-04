Kia America Completes Best Retail Sales Year in Company History.

More rugged and capable SUVs, sporty sedans and innovative EVs were sold at Kia dealerships in 2022 than ever before

SUVs and utility vehicles represented 66.8-percent of Kia's 2022 sales total, the highest mark in company history

Sales of Kia's electrified models increased 142-percent compared to December, 2021

Seven Kia models achieved double- and/or triple-digit sales growth over the same period last year

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America, which celebrated its 30th year in business in October 2022, announced best-ever December sales of 60,422 units, an increase of 11.2-percent over the previous December record set in 2016 and up 25-percent year-over-year. With the close of 2022 sales, Kia also marked its best-ever fourth quarter performance, which pushed the brand's annual retail sales volume to 654,554, an increase of 1.7-percent compared to previous retail record in 2021.

Sales of Kia's SUVs and utility vehicles represented 66.8-percent of the brand's overall 2022 sales total lead by Sportage, Telluride and Sorento, In addition, three SUV models achieved new full-year records – Sportage, Telluride and Niro. In December, Sportage, Seltos, Telluride, Niro, Soul, Sorento and Carnival all noted triple- or double-digit year-over-year sales increases compared to the same period last year.

Sales of Kia's electrified offerings increased by 142-percent over the same period last year. Kia's electrified models posted double- or triple-digit sales gains in six of the past twelve months.

"In 2022, Kia accelerated its momentum to deliver best-ever retail sales, including the best ever year for Kia SUVs and utilities," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Customers are taking notice that when it comes to electrification, Kia is a brand to watch as we launched six electrified vehicles in 2022. Sales of Kia's electrified offerings increased and three of Kia's SUVs also set annual sales records, offering further proof that we have the right mix of products to sustain this positive momentum long into the future."

In addition to sales, December saw several significant announcements from the brand, including:

Kia Telluride, Seltos and Sportage Plug-in Hybrid sport-utility vehicles named as category winners of the 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards. For the fourth consecutive year, Telluride was named Best 3-Row Midsize SUV; and Seltos was recognized as Best Subcompact SUV for the third year in a row. The Sportage PHEV, in its first year of production, was named the winner of the Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles category by the editors of Kelley Blue Book .

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid was recognized in the Motor1.com 2022 Star Awards, taking the top honors in the Best SUV category thanks to improvements in design, performance, and roominess over the previous generation.

The 2023 Kia EV6 was named a 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) 1 .

Kia releasing the creative campaign, "Holiday Joyride" in partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of the brand's $1,100,000 donation to the organization2.

· MONTH OF DECEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 1,107 N/A 20,498 N/A Rio 2,358 2,800 26,996 31,362 Forte 7,693 8,639 108,424 115,929 K5/Optima 3,352 5,505 66,298 92,342 Cadenza N/A N/A 1 249 Stinger 394 918 7,809 13,517 K900 N/A N/A N/A 85 Soul 4,543 3,987 57,820 75,126 Niro 3,573 2,448 28,744 26,192 Seltos 4,961 3,053 45,711 51,368 Sportage 13,075 6,034 125,245 94,601 Sorento 7,282 6,490 86,406 81,785 Telluride 10,858 7,519 99,891 93,705 Carnival/Sedona 1,226 1,113 19,706 25,155 Total 60,422 48,506 693,549 701,416

