Pixelworks to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will participate at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, which is a designated day for virtual participation. Management will host virtual meetings throughout the day with investors participating in the conference.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Pixelworks management should email conferences@needhamco.com or contact their Needham representative.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

