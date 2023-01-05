Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CES 2023 January 5-8

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth this week at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company will be exhibiting its upcoming Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform, currently in the final stages of preparation for clinical evaluations prior to submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for regulatory authorization. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products are invited to visit Booth #8063 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Co-Dx PCR platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

