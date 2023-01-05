Kira to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Frederick Beddingfield M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:00 AM PT on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

In advance of the J.P. Morgan presentation, Dr. Beddingfield will participate in a panel discussion titled "Cross-Border Collaboration" at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Pre-JPM Webconference on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC platform, the company has developed a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated complement targets. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and with facilities in China and Australia, Kira Pharmaceuticals has established a global team committed to advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world. More information on Kira can be found at www.kirapharma.com and on LinkedIn.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and life science investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. Substantial donations enabled by these meetings benefit several charities. To learn more about the event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com. Meetings are invitation-only. To request an invitation or recommend a colleague, email aine@longwoodfund.com.

