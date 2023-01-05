Lightyear opens the waitlist for its first solar-powered vehicle set to democratize the EV market: Lightyear 2

As announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the "First come, First drive" waitlist for Lightyear 2 is now open. With space for five and ample luggage room, Lightyear 2 is built for all of life's adventures, long distances, and even its unscripted challenges.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightyear – the Dutch high-tech company producing the world's first solar-powered electric car, Lightyear 0 – has opened the waitlist for its second production model, Lightyear 2. Powered by the sun, Lightyear 2 makes electric driving accessible and convenient at a more affordable price point than other long-range electric vehicles (EVs). Among the first regions for the launch of Lightyear 2 will be the US, UK, and EU, and production will start by the end of 2025 with an estimated price point of below € / $ 40,000. Individual consumers can now also join the waitlist, and be first in line to pre order their Lightyear 2 on the website .

Pioneering the shift to clean mobility for everyone, everywhere

"Lightyear 2 will fast track our mission of delivering clean mobility to everyone, everywhere. This is the first EV that allows consumers to prioritize sustainability, without compromising on practicality," says Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightyear. "By harnessing the power of the sun, Lightyear 2 elevates the electric driving experience and reduces reliance on strained electricity grids. In fact, while Lightyear 2 vehicles require less charging from the electricity grid than a conventional EV, they also flip the script by providing clean energy back into the grid."

With Lightyear 2, drivers will halve their lifetime CO₂ emissions compared to a conventional EV and offer a real life driving range of over 500 miles until your next charge. The company is encouraging people to reconsider their relationship with their vehicle and the energy that drives it. Solar EVs are the next generation of clean electric mobility, and Lightyear 2 is the vehicle set to democratize solar electric driving. With 21,000 pre-orders of Lightyear 2 from international leasing and ride sharing partners, LeasePlan, MyWheels, Arval and Athlon, even more drivers will benefit from solar electric driving across the globe.

Lightyear 2 changes the mobility landscape

According to EY's mobility consumer index report , 52% of car buyers have considered purchasing an electric vehicle, but adoption rates continue to remain low due to barriers like anxiety around driving range, pricing, and lack of home charging and sparse public charging networks . The automotive industry's strategy so far has added weight and emissions. Lightyear provides a solution to that by introducing this hyper-efficient solar electric vehicle.

Hoefsloot continues, "Efficiency begins with careful planning and design. That's why we engineer our cars for optimal aerodynamics, so we can reduce battery size and weight of the vehicle. And we are seeing the rewards of this, which can now be shared with many more."

About Lightyear

Lightyear is on a mission to bring clean mobility to everyone, everywhere. Through its energy-efficient design and integrated solar cells, Lightyear aims to eliminate the two biggest concerns for electric cars - high charging frequency and limited range. This allows motorists to drive up to eleven thousand kilometers per year with the power of the sun, depending on the climate. The fast-growing company was founded in 2016 and currently employs over 600 people. The team comprises a mix of young talent and experienced names from the automotive and technology industries. In 2019, Lightyear launched its first driving prototype, and, in June 2022, the company unveiled its production-intent vehicle, the Lightyear 0, which started limited production in November 2022. The subsequent, high-volume series, Lightyear 2, is slated to start production in 2025.

