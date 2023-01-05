Mars Celebrates Women Who Are Flipping The Status Quo With M&M'S® Limited-Edition Packs and $800,000 in Funding

M&M'S brand taps powerhouse female character trio Green, Brown and Purple ahead of International Women's Day to recognize and celebrate women everywhere who are inspiring moments of everyday happiness…all while they flip the status quo

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, will release its first-ever packs spotlighting dynamic female M&M'S characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The limited-edition product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging, plus be the first united representation of the female trio spokescandies. These debut M&M'S packs come as the next chapter for Mars' newest M&M'S character, Purple, featuring her not only on packaging, but in packaging as well, alongside green and brown candies.

"The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?"

In celebration of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women doing incredible work in their respective fields and daily lives. $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) will go towards supporting women via strategic partnerships with She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle. Additional donations (totaling $300k), outside of the limited-edition packs, will be made to Female Founder Collective, Geena Davis Institute On Gender and Media and women who are flipping the status quo, as part of the overall program.

As part of the additional donation outside of the limited-edition packs, M&M'S is inviting fans to visit MMS.com from January 5th – 15th to nominate women in their lives who are flipping the status quo, for the chance to be featured on M&M'S platforms and receive $10,000 grants to further fund their flip. Ten winners will be identified in partnership with the M&M'S FUNd Advisory Council and revealed on International Women's Day.

In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. Mars is contributing towards that goal, by bringing programs to life that spotlight women. These include, the #HereToBeHeard global listening study amplifying the voices of women across various intersections, and the Full Potential global platform to advance gender equality in our global Mars workplaces, the marketplace and our sourcing communities.

Additionally, to support more women who are flipping the status quo, we've teamed up with six female creators within the pop culture space to collaborate with our female characters, Purple, Green and Brown. Together they will create original content inspired by each of the female characters, including:

Aint Afraid : Hip-Hop artists/twin sisters, empowering people through their music. : Hip-Hop artists/twin sisters, empowering people through their music.

Ashlee Muhammad : Streetwear designer, promoting self-love to help change the world. : Streetwear designer, promoting self-love to help change the world.

Barbiana Liu : Creative director and designer, helping young female entrepreneurs find their creative freedom. : Creative director and designer, helping young female entrepreneurs find their creative freedom.

Ledania : LGBTQ Colombian graffiti artist, bringing people together through her art. : LGBTQ Colombian graffiti artist, bringing people together through her art.

Liz Marek : Realistic cake sculptor, pushing boundaries in the culinary space. : Realistic cake sculptor, pushing boundaries in the culinary space.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

