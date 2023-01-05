Twinkly Lights Up CES 2023 with All-New Entertainment Hub for Gamers, Entertainers - and More

The smart light brand's newest desktop application takes an even deeper step towards immersive decorative lighting to give users a completely customizable visual experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Italian smart lighting brand, Twinkly , today announced the newest addition to its application portfolio, the Twinkly Entertainment Hub, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. Coming to the market this spring, the new platform will feature an innovative algorithm that will allow anyone from gamers and streamers to musicians and entertainers the ability to seamlessly connect Twinkly lights to audio and video content – turning anything into a deeply immersive experience.

Twinkly Entertainment Hub (PRNewswire)

During the show, Twinkly will also be showcasing its newest product – Twinkly Squares – alongside its core line of products including Flex, Dots, Curtain, and Strings with an interactive gaming setup in-booth, an area with musicians playing live music, and more. Attendees will also get a sneak preview at a new, budget-friendly product coming to the market in Fall 2023, Twinkly Candies.

"Striving to continuously bring together high-quality lighting with the volatile trends of the technology industry, we at Twinkly are continuously on a mission to find new ways to innovate in the world of smart-lighting," says Andrea Tellatin, Twinkly's CEO . "With the holiday season behind us, we took a deep dive into the many ways our products can completely transform a space, homing in on audiences like gamers, streamers, musicians, and entertainers for inspiration into what's next. That's where our newest creation, the Twinkly Entertainment Hub, was born"

The new Entertainment Hub desktop application takes gaming and entertainment to a whole new level by providing a fully immersive experience that allows users to reflect on-screen visuals alongside any form of audio into a LED Twinkly Light Show. Key features include:

Accurate Audio Synchronization: With visuals created straight from the audio output source with the processing power of a computer, the responsiveness and accuracy of the music synchronization will be smarter than anything seen on the market today.





Screen Mirroring : With the ability to reflect on-screen visuals into a screen of Twinkly LED lights, users can mirror any video played from any platform, unlocking a whole new set of possibilities from gameplay to audio visualizers in music parties.





Real-time Control: Using the mapped layouts from Twinkly mobile app and the handful of keyboard shortcuts for effect selection, users will have complete control of the visuals in real-time.





RGBfy Synchronization: Able to connect with the entire range of Twinkly products using external RGB-supported devices and peripherals, users can choose between the 16+ million available colors to enhance both experience and gameplay.

In addition to the Twinkly Entertainment Hub, the brand will be showcasing its core line of products, including the recently launched Twinkly Squares – an interactive mosaic made of dazzling "mega" pixels that came to the market in Fall 2022. Other products showcased will include Strings, Flex, and Dots, specifically.

CES 2023 attendees can see all of Twinkly's products at booth #53846 in the Venetian Expo A-C Smart Home Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where they will be conducting product demonstrations throughout the show.

For more information on Twinkly, visit twinkly.com .

About Twinkly

Twinkly is an Italian tech company and market leader in smart lighting. The company was founded in 2016 and, within a few years, has already become a global brand. Twinkly has revolutionized the world of decorative lighting with a range of technologically advanced, patented and internationally awarded products. Twinkly offers a complete ecosystem of connected LED lights that can be easily controlled via your smartphone. Technologically advanced, a special computer vision algorithm detects the exact position of each light in the room, allowing you to customize your lights and create extraordinary lighting effects. From Christmas decorations to entire building facades, from smart homes to theme parks, from illuminated furniture to concerts and scenic installations, Twinkly's advanced technology makes the ability to decorate with light within everyone's reach. For more information, visit twinkly.com .

Twinkly logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twinkly