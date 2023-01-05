The Virtual Conference Created To Help Small and Mid-Size Agencies Win More New Business Returns For A Third Year

CINCINNATI, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced business development firm for marketing agencies, is proud to announce its 2023 Agency New Business Virtual Conference, from February 6th to February 10th, 2023.

For the third year in a row, the team at RSW/US brings you frontline perspective from marketers, agencies, and the RSW/US Team, all to help small and mid-size firms win more business in 2023.

This year's agenda brings returning favorites from last year with a new round of presenters and speakers: for example, our stacked panels include a marketer's panel, agency panel, and RSW new business director panel-all focused on useable takeaways agencies won't get anywhere else.

And we're adding several keynote speakers this year, something we've never done before, including Jason Parks, Chief Growth Officer at Barkley, Pam Piligian, CMO for the nation's largest credit union (Navy Federal), and Laurie Mikes, Chief Operating Office at Second Wind.

All five days will run from 12 to 1:30 pm, EST, with each presentation laser-focused and packed with value to help agencies drive new business in 2023.

Only RSW has the benefit of working directly with marketers on the RSW/AgencySearch side of its business, helping them find better marketing agencies. And only RSW has the benefit of working directly with agencies on the RSW/US side of its business, helping them manage winning new business programs.

Combined, this experience puts RSW in a unique position relative to others in the industry. Through our RSW/US and RSW/AgencySearch businesses, we have access to and insights from both marketers and agencies. Because we see both sides of the fence, we have a real "Look Under the Hood" perspective that is unmatched in the industry.

Register here, as well as view each day's agenda, all driven by the team at RSW/US.

Join us for what will be an insightful, helpful, and exciting Agency New Business Conference!

About RSW/US

RSW/US is the nation's leading outsourced business development group that helps marketing agencies find meaningful new business opportunities and get them closer to close. To learn more visit www.rswus.com or call Lee McKnight Jr. at 513-559-3111.

