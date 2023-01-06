BIORCHESTRA to pursue partnership at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIORCHESTRA, South Korea and Boston based RNAi therapeutics biotech company focused on brain diseases with a diverse pipeline and brain-targeting RNAi Nanomedicine Platform (BTRiNTM) will attend the JPM@BIO with the goal of pursuing diverse transactions and research collaborations in San Francisco during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

(PRNewsfoto/BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2023

Date: January 9-12, 2023

Event: https://www.jpmorgan.com/solutions/cib/insights/health-care-conference





During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference week, Dr. Branden RYU, CEO and Founder of BIORCHESTRA, will hold one-on-one meetings with global pharmaceutical companies, introducing BIORCHESTRA's Brain-targeting RNAi Nanomedicine Platform (BTRiNTM) and brain disease therapeutic candidates and exploring collaboration opportunities.

"BIORCHESTRA's ultimate goal is to develop therapeutics that shift the paradigm in disease treatment. I expect to have in-depth discussions with key decision makers from global pharma companies, on what we could achieve together, with enabling technology from our novel therapeutics combined with our proprietary RNAi Nanomedicine platform." commented Dr. Ryu.

About BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.

BIORCHESTRA features offices in Daejeon, South Korea, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. The company develops RNA-based therapeutics focused on neurodegenerative as well as genetic brain disorder, through target discovery and a novel brain-targeting RNAi Nanomedicine platform. BMD-001 represents BIORCHESTRA's lead therapeutic aimed at controlling brain microRNAs that regulate multiple messenger RNAs (mRNAs) directly involved in brain disease pathophysiology. BIORCHESTRA believes that exclusively targeting single pathological protein, such as Aβ or tau in Alzheimer's Disease (AD), like most candidate AD therapies of other pharmaceutical companies, is too late in the disease course to halt the progression of AD. Upstream regulation of specific, overexpressed microRNAs may reverse epigenetic changes in the AD brain and subsequent Aβ/tau production, synaptic plasticity, and cognitive impairment, as demonstrated by BIORCHESTRA in the preclinical setting. BIORCHESTRA also developed a RNAi Nanomedicine platform (BTRiNTM) for targeted delivery of various RNA-based therapeutics to the central nervous system, including cortex, deep brain, and spinal cord regions.

For further information visit: www.biorchestra.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIORCHESTRA Co., Ltd.